Yang Ming signs contracts for six new 8,000 TEU container carriers

The Taiwanese shipping company Yang Ming has ordered the
construction of three dual-fuel container ships that can be
powered by methanol and with a capacity of 8,000 TEUs
Japanese shipyards Nihon Shipyard Co. and Imabari Shipbuilding
Co. and signed contracts for the acquisition of three additional new
container carriers of the same type that will be transferred by the
Japanese Shoei Kisen Kaisha. The six ships will be taken in
delivery from 2028 and will gradually replace units
5,500 TEU naval boats that Yang Ming has had in service for over twenty years.