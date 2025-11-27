Assologistica applauds the approval of the new regulations on pallet interchange

Assologistica pointed out that, "with the approval of
final by the Chamber of Deputies of the bill
simplifications (A.C. 2655), containing in Article 2 the new
regulation on the interchange of pallets, a positive
Strategic legislative path for the efficiency of the supply chain
logistics and for the environmental sustainability of the country".
The president of the association, Umberto Ruggerone, underlined
which promoter and protagonist of this conquest is
Assologistica and that this important milestone has been
achieved "thanks to the collective work and tenacity of the
"is the conclusion - he explained
- a long process of discussion that lasted three years, to which they
actively participated many members and stakeholders of the
"pallet group". A special thank you - he
specified - goes to Giovanni De Ponti and Renzo Sartori, who have
turned this theme into a real flag of
Assologistica».
Noting that the new legislation introduces for the first time in
Italy: a clear and effective regulatory framework on trade
of EPAL pallets, a key element in goods logistics,
The association recalled that until now the lack of rules
allowed some distribution players to retain
pallets unilaterally, even if deemed defective, causing
economic damage estimated at about 700 million euros per year and
fueling a parallel market that is not very transparent and harmful to
the environment. Assologistica explained that the new rules
guarantee the rightful owners the right to return
of the pallet conforming or, alternatively, its equivalent value
through an exchange system based on vouchers
Representative.
"The impact of the law - he highlighted again
The Association - will be significant: a reduction in
of the annual pallet replenishment requirement of about 30%, with
A potential saving of at least 70 million euros. In addition, the
Discipline strengthens "pallet systems", promotes
virtuous behaviour in the supply chain and contributes to the improvement of
of commercial relations between manufacturers, distributors and operators
logistical ». Furthermore, "from an environmental point of view, the
Norma incentivizes the ecological transition by enhancing reuse
and the correct recycling of pallets, contributing to the economy
circular. Efficient handling of wood packaging
will result in lower consumption of raw materials and greater
safety in the workplace".
Assologistica specified that, at the same time as the approval
legislative framework, the work of drafting the
operational guidelines, jointly developed by the associations
of the supply chain, which will constitute the application reference for
companies and operators, with the aim of immediately making full
the new provisions apply.