In the third quarter, freight traffic at the port of Bremen/Bremerhaven grew by +5.7%

In the third quarter of this year, freight traffic
from the port of Bremen/Bremerhaven is
amounted to 16.66 million tons, an increase of +5.7%
on the same period in 2024 that was generated
mainly in July when it was recorded
a year-on-year increase of +13.2% followed by more
contained by +1.9% and +2.3% in the following months of August and
September. In addition, the growth recorded in the July-September period
of 2025 has been produced by both the increase in goods at the
disembarkation and those at embarkation, flows that were equal to
respectively to 8.74 million tons (+6.1%) and 7.93 million tons
of tons (+5.2%).
Robust growth in the third quarter of this year
were miscellaneous goods with a total of 15.05 million
tons (+10.7%), of which 12.84 million tons of cargo
containerized products (+8.8%) made with a handling of
containers equal to 1,240,576 TEUs (+12.5%) and 2.21 million
tons of other miscellaneous goods (+23.1%), including 758 thousand tons
of rolling stock (-1.6%), 675 thousand tons of steel products
(+97.4%), 99 thousand tons of forest products (-25.0%) and 682 thousand tons of forest products
tons of other goods (+23.1%). Traffic in new cars
was 321 thousand units (-7.5%). In the field of
bulk, on the other hand, was blamed for a global decline of -25.8%
with 1.61 million tons of cargo handled. Bulk
amounted to 346 thousand tons (-6.0%) and those
dry waste at 1.27 million tons (-29.9%), of which 628 thousand
tons of minerals (-30.0%), 113 thousand tons of cereals and
food products (+32.9%), 25 thousand tons of coal and coke
(+13.6%) and 846 thousand tons of other dry bulk (-27.6%).
In the first nine months of 2025, the German port handled a
total of 49.22 million tons of cargo, with a progression of
by +5.4% on the same period of last year, of which 25.74
million tonnes at landing (+7.3%) and 23.48 million tonnes
tons at embarkation (+3.4%). Containerized goods were
amounted to 38.27 million tonnes (+7.4%) and were
made by handling 3,658,634 TEUs (+10.0%) and other goods
amounted to 5.43 million tonnes (+9.0%). The
liquid bulk traffic decreased by -17.7%
falling to 896 thousand tons and decreasing was
also the volume of dry bulk with 4.61 million tons
(-7,1%).