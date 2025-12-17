In the third quarter, cargo traffic in French ports grew by +6.9%

After four quarters of decline, in the period
July-September of this year the traffic of goods in ports
French has returned to growth having been moved
70.72 million tonnes, with an increase of +6.9% on the previous year,
same quarter of 2024 which was generated by the rise in
bulk volumes, with liquid ones totaling 30.91
million tonnes (+8.2%) and solid waste 12.03 million tonnes
tons (+23.2%). Traffic in the freight segment stable
which amounted to 27.7 (-0.2%), of which 12.50 million
tons of containerized cargo (-0.6%) made with a
container handling of 1.36 million TEUs (+0.2%) and
14.28 million tons of rolling stock (+0.1%).
Among the main ports by volume of traffic, in the third largest
quarter of 2025 the Haropa port system, consisting of the ports
of Le Havre, Rouen and Paris, moved 21.39 million
tons (+7.9%), the port of Marseille 18.19 million
tons (+8.2%), the port of Dunkirk 11.86 million
tons (+9.8%) followed by the ports of Calais with 9.84 million tons
tonnes (-0.1%), Nantes Saint-Nazaire with 5.90 million tonnes
tonnes (+8.4%), La Rochelle with 2.09 million tonnes
(+8.3%) and Bordeaux with 1.45 million tons (-2.9%).
In the first nine months of 2025, French ports handled
212.12 million tonnes of goods, with a
An increase of +1.1% over the same period last year.
The only product sector that was found to be growing was
that of liquid bulk in which 94.73 were handled
million tons (+4.2%). Dry bulk cargo amounted to
34.16 million tons (-1.4%). In the Miscellaneous Goods Sector
the total was 83.23 million tons (-1.3%),
of which 37.22 million tons of goods in containers (-0.4%)
Carried out by handling 4.09 million TEUs (+3.1%) and 42.56 million TEUs
tonnes of rolling stock (-2.9%).