The EU will cancel the exemption from customs duties for goods valued at less than €150

Yesterday, the EU's Economic and Financial Affairs Council
reached an agreement on the elimination of the customs threshold of 150
euro which allows goods with a value of less than this figure to
enter the European Union without having to pay customs duties.
The agreement, which has among its objectives that of countering the
unfair competition against European traders provides for
Customs duties shall therefore apply to all goods which
enter the EU, aligning the system with existing EU rules
of value added tax on imported goods.
The new rule will come into force once it is
the EU Customs Data Hub, the central platform
proposed by the EU to engage with customs and strengthen the
controls which are scheduled to come into operation in 2028.
The Hub is currently being negotiated between the Council
and the European Parliament as part of the broader reform
of the EU customs framework. Given the urgency of introducing the new
measures, the Council committed itself to working towards a
simple and temporary solution involving the imposition of duties
customs on such goods as soon as possible in 2026 and until
the entry into operation of the customs data centre in 2028. The works
to develop the solution will continue in the coming weeks.
Announcing the agreement, Ecofin highlighted that the estimates
show that up to 65% of small parcels entering the EU are
to avoid customs duties on imports, and that
this, in addition to having an impact on competitiveness
of EU companies, also raises concerns in terms of
given the incentive for non-European companies to
Split shipments into individual packages when sending goods
Union. According to the European Commission, in 2024 91% of
all e-commerce shipments valued at less than €150
came from China.