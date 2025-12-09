On Thursday the last two runs of the rolling motorway on the railway line between Fribourg and Novara

Thursday, being scheduled for Friday one
strike in Italy, it will be the last day of service
of the rolling highway (Rola) for the transport of
truck between Fribourg and Novara, the cessation of which had been announced
in spring by the Swiss RAlpin
(
of 5
May
2025). By communicating the date of the last departures, RAlpin
highlighted that in the almost 25 years of history of the company there are
more than two million trucks have been transported by rail,
that it will have to cease because two years ago the Parliament
has decided to extend for the last time the
public financial support to Rola and to cease its operation
at the end of 2028
(
of 5
June
2023). RAlpin explained that she arrived in spring
to the conclusion that, due to the current number of
high number of unplanned and open construction sites on railway lines
at short notice, the Rola can no longer be
managed profitably and that there is no sign of any
normalization of the situation, having on the contrary
the situation further worsened during the year.