Psa Intermodal Italy and Logtainer are in charge of the management of the Interporto Padova Intermodal Terminal

The grouping composed of the Belgian Psa Intermodal Italy NV
of the Singaporean terminal operator PSA and the operator
Italian intermodal company Logtainer Spa, with an economic offer of 75
million euros compared to the basic contract value of 61 million,
won the tender for the management of the Terminal
Intermodal of Interporto Padova. The call provides for the creation of
a new company, which will take the name of
Intermodal Terminal Padova Srl, to which the
the terminal asset of Interporto Padova. The breakdown of the
provides that Interporto Padova will retain a stake in the
important in the new company, equal to 30%, and in the bylaws
guarantee clauses are established, such as
the impossibility of changing the intermodal destination
of the area without the consent of Interporto Padova, independently
from the shares held in the newco as well as rights of various kinds to
level of corporate bodies and transfer of shares. Padua Interport
will have its own representative on the board of
administration and the chairman of the board of statutory auditors of the new
society.
The conclusion of the transaction, with the final award
of the tender, is expected to take place within the first half of the year of
this year after the completion of further formal steps.
To the tender for the selection of the international strategic partner
with which Interporto Padova intends to develop the Terminal
Intermodal, which had been launched on 30 May, had
A second offer has been submitted by the deadline of 30 September
also the grouping formed by the group's Rail Hub Milano Srl
Contship Italia and Medlog Holding Italia Srl of the MSC group.
The president of Interporto Padova, Luciano Greco,
underlined that "today Interporto Padova has reached "a
A very ambitious goal, which only a year ago seemed like a dream:
first in Italy and among the first in Europe - he explained - we have
identified, through a rigorous and very
global partners such as PSA
Intermodal Italy NV and Logtainer SpA, and with which to consolidate and
further develop the intermodal land terminal that already
today it is the most competitive and innovative in Italy and in
Europe. Now the floor passes to the public shareholders of reference (Chamber of Deputies
of Commerce, the Municipality of Padua and the Province of Padua) and the
institutional control systems (Court of Auditors and Authorities
Competition and Market Authority) who will have to express themselves in
in relation to their respective institutional prerogatives. If, as
I hope in the interest of Padua, Veneto and Italy, there will be
confirmation of the opportunity to establish this
partnership, we will create a public-private partnership
that will allow the intermodal terminal to be included
of Padua among the poles of excellence and attraction along the great
European and global trade routes, enhancing the contribution of
positive to the benefit of the competitiveness of the
companies in the Triveneto region".
The Intermodal Terminal of Interporto Padova is spread over
about 300,000 square meters and in 2024 it moved a
equal to a record 411,958 TEUs between containers and semi-trailers, with
an increase of +6.4% over the previous year, and over 8,000 trains in
arrival and departure. The terminal uses a modern gate system
and for road vehicles, the
Automatic recognition of load carriers, thanks to
five gate-ins and three gate-outs. In addition, two railway portals
ensure automatic recognition of incoming wagons and
exit for all loading and unloading tracks. The intermodal area
It has a total of 18 loading and unloading tracks, of which
Ten are up to 750 meters long and eight are served by six cranes
electric gantry on track. Next to the bundle of tracks served
from gantry cranes, and along its entire length, is
A parking area of about 40 thousand square meters is operational
dedicated specifically to semi-trailers that must be
loaded/unloaded by intermodal trains, with 300 18-metre stalls
in length. The terminal also has a large customs area
AEO certified which also allows the storage of goods.