Katoen Natie will acquire 80% of the French Bils-Deroo Solutions

Luxembourg's Katoen Natie will take control
of the French Bils-Deroo Solutions, a logistics company that has almost
1,500 employees, an annual turnover of about 150 million euros and
operates mainly in the Hauts-de-France region with areas
logistics and warehouses for a total of about 780 thousand square meters.
In addition, the Waziers-based company has a fleet of more than 220
trucks and 500 semi-trailers.
Katoen Natie has made an agreement with the Bils family to
buy 80% of the company's capital, the remainder of which
20% will remain with the family that has led the company for 114 years.