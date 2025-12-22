Global Ports Holding and Ocean Platform Marinas will host the new cruise terminal in the port of Seville

The Port Authority of Seville has awarded the
consortium formed by the London-based terminal operator group Global Ports
Holding Company and Ocean Platform Marinas Sevilla
of Ocean Capital Partners, the management of the
New terminal for cruise ships and megayachts at the port
port of Iberia. The concession contract relates to
an area of 5,100 square meters that includes the current terminal
cruises to the Muelle de la Delicias and will last 25
years. The project involves an investment of over five million
over five years by GPH and OCP intended
mainly to the construction of the terminal, including an expense
of over 700 thousand for the improvement of the current terminal
cruises.
Last year, cruise traffic in the port of Seville
over 21 thousand passengers.