Port of Genoa, the luxury mega cruise yacht Vidantaworld's Elegant has been sanctioned

The luxury mega cruising yacht Vidantaworld's Elegant
of the Mexican group Vidanta was sanctioned and subjected to
administrative detention by the Port State Control Inspection Unit of the
Genoa Coast Guard for serious violations of the law
on ship recycling. The Coast Guard has
announced that the unit, flying the flag of the Bahamas, built
in 1988 and managed by a German company, was
without the certification relating to the Inventory of Materials
Hazardous (IHM), required by European Regulation No. 1257/2013 on the
ship recycling.
The violation resulted in the elevation of a fine
of 10,000 euros to be paid by the commander and the
shipping company, in addition to the obligation to proceed with the
Correct certification of the unit. Failure to comply
is necessary to allow the ship to leave
the port of Genoa and operate in European ports. The Admiral
inspector Antonio Ranieri, commander of the port of Genoa and
maritime director of Liguria, recalled that "the
EU regulation aims to prevent, reduce and minimise
adverse effects of ship recycling on human health, and
environment, as well as to ensure safe and efficient management
environmentally compatible hazardous waste generated by such hazardous waste.
operations".