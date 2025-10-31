COSCO strengthens its fleet for the transport of bulk with orders for 29 ships

COSCO Shipping Development Co., the society of production and leasing of container and naval leasing of the shipowning group Chinese COSCO Shipping Corporation, has ordered to the ship yard COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Dalian) Co., that is of entire property of the Chinese group, the construction of 23 bulk of 87.000 tons of gross flow for total 7,34 billion yuan (1,0 billion dollars) to clearly of the taxes. The bulk carriers will be rented to the shipping company COSCO Shipping Bulk of the same Chinese shipowning group for the duration of 240 months plus 180 days from the date of delivery of each ship that is previewed will be included between May 2027 and the end of 2028.
Moreover COSCO Shipping Development has ordered to the ship yard China State Shipbuilding Industry (Dalian) of the group China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) the construction of six very large raw carrier from 307.000 tons of gross reach for total 5,09 billion yuan (716 million dollars) to clearly of the taxes. The six VLCCs will be chartered to the Pan Cosmos Shipping & Enterprises Co., which takes charge of the COSCO Shipping Energy of the Chinese shipowning group, for periods of the duration of 240 months plus 180 days from the date of delivery of each ship that is previewed will be included between April 2027 and November 2028.