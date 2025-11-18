New upgrade in sight for the Greek shipyard of Eleusis

The Greek government will shortly deliberate on measures to allow
the expansion of the activities of the ONEX company
as well as in the shipbuilding sector also in the
port, energy and defense. This was announced today by the
Minister for Development, Takis Theodorikakos, on the occasion of a
meeting with the US ambassador to Greece, Kimberly
Guilfoyle, specifying that the expansion of the activity will be
carried out with the participation of the financial institution
United States International Development Finance
Corporation (DFC), which already supports the shipyard
(
of 6
November
2023), whose representation in recent days has
visited the ONEX shipbuilding plant in Eleusis at the
presence of Minister Theodorikakos himself.
"We have - said Ambassador Guilfoyle on the occasion of the
of the meeting - many opportunities. Today we discussed
cooperation in the key areas of energy security and
shipbuilding. These are two priorities of the president
Donald Trump. Energy security, as I have
That said, it is equivalent to national security. And we are glad to have
strong partners in Greece who understand the importance of the sector.
We look forward to expanding and using the port of Eleusis as a
logistics hub in this important geopolitical region."