The number of calls at Italian ports in the Premier Alliance's network for 2026 is rising
Three touches in Genoa, two in La Spezia and two in Gioia Tauro. Asia-Europe services will continue to circumnavigate Africa
Seul/Singapore/Keelung
December 15, 2025
In the next configuration of the maritime service network
operated by the vessel sharing agreement called
Premier Alliance is formed by the South Korean shipping company
HMM, the Singaporean Ocean Network Express (ONE) and the
Taiwanese Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation will be seven
calls at Italian ports compared to the five of the programming
of the network for 2025. It should be noted that also for the
programming for 2026, it is envisaged that the services that
connect Asia with Europe still transit on the route that
circumnavigates Africa passing around the Cape of Good Hope, in
HMM, ONE and Yang Ming specified - for the evolution
of the situation in the Red Sea and the Strait of Bab el-Mandeb
allows you to report the transits of these services through the
Suez Canal.
Today the three companies announced that the structure of the
maritime service network that will come into force next
April 1 confirms, as in the configuration for 2025,
the inclusion of the port of Genoa in three maritime lines. A
service that will continue to call at the port of the capital
is the one called MS2 or MP2, in which the
including calls at the Italian port of La Spezia, which will make
ports of call at Busan, Shanghai, Ningbo, Kaohsiung, Shekou,
Singapore, (Cape of Good Hope), Tanger Med, Valencia,
Barcelona, Genoa, La Spezia, Marseille-Fos, (Cape of Good)
Hope), Singapore, Laem Chabang, Cai Mep, Yantian and Busan. In the
service called MD4, the touches to both
Ligurian ports as well as those at the Calabrian port of call of
Gioia Tauro and the rotation for 2026 will make stopovers at the
ports of Busan, Ningbo, Shanghai, Nansha, Yantian, Singapore, (Cape
of Good Hope), Gioia Tauro, Genoa, La Spezia, Marseille-Fos,
Barcelona and Valencia. Stopovers at the port of Genoa are confirmed
also within the service called IOM or FIM, operated with
configurations other than HMM and ONE and not operated by Yang Ming,
which will make stopovers in 2026, as proposed by the
South Korean company, to the ports of Busan, Shanghai, Ningbo, Shekou,
Singapore, Nhava Sheva, Karachi, Mundra, (Cape of Good Hope),
Algeciras, Valencia, Barcelona, Genoa, Piraeus, Algeciras, (Head of
Good Hope), Karachi, Mundra, Nhava Sheva, Kattupalli,
Singapore, Dachan Bay and Busan. Finally, in the MD5 service that connects
Asia and the Mediterranean will be included calls at the port of Gioia
Taurus and the rotation will make calls at the ports of Valencia,
Barcelona, Gioia Tauro, (Cape of Good Hope), Singapore,
Shanghai, Qingdao, Busan, Ningbo, Xiamen and Yantian.
