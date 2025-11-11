In the first nine months of 2025, goods in the port of La Spezia increased by +4.5%

In the first nine months of 2025, the port of La Spezia
handled 9.56 million tons of goods, with an increase in
by +4.5% on the same period last year, which was
driven by the growth of liquid bulk cargo, while the volumes of
loads handled in the miscellaneous goods segment were
Stable. In particular, liquid bulk cargo, with a total of 1.18
million tons, recorded an increase of +61.6%
determined by the marked increases of +57.6% in natural gas
liquefied waste rose to 1.06 million tons and
refined oil products amounted to 116 thousand tons (+110.5%). In
Solid bulk cargo also grew with 16 thousand tons (+35.8%). The
amounted to 8.36 million tonnes (-0.5%), of
of which 8.35 million tons of containerized goods (+0.5%)
Made with a container handling of 923,471 TEUs
(+2.3%) - including 850,053 TEUs in import-export (+2.1%) and 73,418 TEUs
in transit (+5.1%) - and 9 thousand tons of conventional goods
(-90,3%).
The total number of goods handled by rail in the port of La Spezia
in the first nine months of this year was 2.41 million
tons (+6.1%) transported by 5,628 (+4.3%).
Cruise traffic also increased
with over 630 thousand passengers (+10.2%).
The other port of call administered by the Authority
of the Port System of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, that of Marina di
Carrara, marked an increase in traffic that in the period
January-September of 2026 was 3.62 million
tons (+6.9%), of which 494 thousand tons of dry bulk
(+4.5%), 1.04 million tons of containerized goods (+3.3%)
handled by handling 79,978 TEUs (+4.9%), 1.57 million TEUs
tons of rolling stock (+6.9%) and 512 thousand tons of other goods
miscellaneous (+17.4%). Total rail traffic was
155 thousand tons (+22.2%) transported by 248 trains (+15.8%). In the
Cruise sector traffic fell by -59.2%
having been 11 thousand passengers.
"The figures for the nine months - commented the president
of the Port Authority, Bruno Pisano - are very satisfactory and demonstrate the
holding capacity of the ports of La Spezia and Marina di
Carrara, despite the objective difficulties posed by the
current geopolitical and socio-economic scenarios. We have improved
volumes of 2024 where growth had already been very
interesting. In particular, the always excellent percentage of
rail transport, which confirms us to be the most
advanced in the Italian panorama, like some northern European airports,
confirms the commitment of the Port Authority to the development of intermodality".