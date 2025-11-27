Giuseppe Grimaldi confirmed as secretary general of the Port Authority of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea

The Management Committee of the Port System Authority
of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea unanimously confirmed Giuseppe
Grimaldi in the role of secretary general of the institution on the proposal of the
president Eliseo Cuccaro, renewing the mandate started in May
2021. The Committee, which met on Monday, highlighted that in
during these years Grimaldi led the strategic coordination
of the Port Network Authority and supervised the organisational processes, contributing to
a path of consolidation of governance and growth
of the ports of the Tyrrhenian system, and explained that the
confirms aims to ensure administrative continuity and
management stability, considered fundamental assets for the
competitiveness of the ports of Naples, Salerno and Castellammare di
Stabiae.
Grimaldi, architect, among the positions held, is
was secretary general of the former Basin Authority
Regional Campania South as well as delegated commissioner for
the hydrogeological emergency in the provinces of Benevento and Avellino,
commissioner for the seismic emergency in the Municipalities of Casamicciola,
Forio, Lacco Ameno and, since 2019, Director General of the Agency
Bell for Mobility, Infrastructure and Networks.