138 kilos of cocaine seized in the port of Civitavecchia

In the port of Civitavecchia the financiers of the Provincial Command
of Rome, the Maritime Border Police and the Customs Agency
and the Monopolies seized about 138 kilograms of cocaine
found inside an articulated truck disembarked from a ship
from Spain. The inspection, carried out with the support of
of the anti-drug dog unit belonging to the local group
of the Guardia di Finanza, made it possible to identify 120 loaves
of high purity drugs concealed inside bags
industrial material containing plastic material.
The driver of the vehicle was arrested in flagrante delicto
of aggravated drug trafficking
by the huge quantity.