Today Washington and Beijing suspended mutual measures against ships

Following the agreements reached in recent days during the
meetings held in Kuala Lumpur and the meeting in Busan between the
Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, today Beijing suspended for a
year, with effect from 13.01 local time, the reciprocal taxes against
U.S. ships calling at Chinese ports
(
of 18
April
, 10
and 30
October 2025). With today's notice from the Ministry of Transport of
Beijing specifies that these measures are suspended in parallel
the suspension of similar measures by the US under
Section 301 against the maritime, logistics and
shipbuilding.
Measures that yesterday the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
announced that they would be suspended for a year starting today
at 12:01 Washington time.