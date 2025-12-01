Today in Rome a garrison of port workers to ask for the establishment of the Fund to accompany the exodus

This afternoon in Rome, in front of the Ministry of Education,
Infrastructure and Transport, a presidium of the
port workers to ask for the establishment of the
Fund to accompany the exodus. Announcing the initiative, Filt Cgil,
Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti pointed out that for five years in the
expects that what has been signed in the
renewal of the national collective bargaining agreement and planned
by law. "The issue - denounced the
trade unions - can no longer be postponed,
especially in the world of port work where activities are carried out
complex, dangerous and exhausting and therefore the accompanying fund
to the exodus becomes an indispensable tool for achieving
of the requirements for retirement".
"The workers of the ports - they added
Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti - they can't wait any longer
in vain an instrument that ports desperately need
Why the competitiveness of a seaport
measure on the efficiency and specialization of the workforce".
Ancip, Assiterminal, Assologistica and Uniport announced
who will participate with their representation in the event
for the failure to set up the Fund for the early retirement of
port workers which - they recalled - is provided for by a
a rule, desired and shared by the parties, also through an agreement
formalized during the negotiations of the previous renewal of the CCNL,
a rule in force since 2021 but never implemented.
Ancip, Assiterminal, Assologistica and Uniport have highlighted
that the establishment of the Fund is in the interest of the system
production and organization of port companies and
was designed to facilitate generational change, in the
awareness that a sector undergoing strong transformation and transition
like the port one needs to accompany change,
the inclusion of new resources and professional profiles, the protection of
those workers who in some tasks cannot be thought of as having
are employed until the pension requirements are reached.
Remembering that it is not usual for associations
representatives of companies demonstrate together with the
trade unions, Ancip, Assiterminal, Assologistica and Uniport have
explained that "the message we want to give is that,
where interests are common and are represented with
transparency and balance make sense to do it together". "This
obviously does not take away - the employers' associations specified -
that where aspects of divergence remain, such as on the issue of
Litigation for holiday allowances, the positions remain
distant and evidently sharply opposed, but this also makes
part of the dialectic of industrial relations and how
We responsibly intend to affirm our role and the
interests of the companies we represent: companies that are made
of people".