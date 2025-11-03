In the third quarter, ship traffic in the Panama Canal grew by +7.0%

In the third quarter of this year, maritime traffic in the
Panama Canal was 3,213 ships, an increase of
+7.0% on the corresponding period of 2024, of which 3,015 ships of
high draught (+6.8%) including 909 Neopanamax vessels (+12.4%). The
net PC/UMS tonnage of ships transited amounted to
125.5 million tons (+5.2%). The ships that have crossed
the Central American Canal carried a total of 62.6
million tons, with a decrease of -0.4% on the third quarter
last year. Transit fees paid by ships
transited totaled $1.05 billion (+14.1%).
In the first nine months of 2025, the channel was
crossed globally by 10,068 ships, with a growth of +19.1%
over the same period last year, of which 8,982 ships of high
draught (+21.3%) including 2,515 Neopanamax units (+18.6%).
The goods on board the ships transited amounted to 183.2
million tons (+15.7%). Transit fees paid by the
ships in the period January-September of this year stood at
$3.06 billion (+26.0%).