Huge resources for the expansion of the port of Bremerhaven, also for military purposes

The German Federal Government has allocated around 1.35 billion
for the expansion of the port of Bremerhaven with the aim of
strengthen it as a logistics and maritime hub also with the aim of
make it usable for military purposes and meet the growing needs of
needs of NATO and the German Operational Plan, the plan for the
defense of Germany's infrastructure. The project of
was approved yesterday by the Commission
Bundestag budget.
"It is by far - underlined the mayor of
Bremen, Andreas Bovenschulte - of the largest funding
that the federal government has ever provided for a project in the Land
of Bremen". "Obtaining this funding for
Bremerhaven - he added - is the result of a concerted effort
in full Breman style. We in Bremen have constantly
underlined the strategic importance of our ports for the whole of the
Germany and now this is bearing fruit."
In the coming weeks, the Land of Bremen, the Ministry of Education,
Defence and the German Armed Forces will have to coordinate the framework for
financing and defining specific measures.