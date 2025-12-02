The ITF urges the Dutch Court of Appeal to correct its preliminary considerations on maritime labour

The International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF), together with the
Nautilus International and Federatie Nederlandse Vakbeweging unions
(FNV), submitted a formal request to the Court of Appeal
to review and correct the main
Preliminary considerations contained in its recent judgment
concerning the Non-Seafarers' Work Clause (NSWC),
in a dispute over the employment of workers
for the lashing of containers on the container ships of
small size, a judgment in which it submitted to the Court of Justice
of EU Justice several questions referred for a preliminary ruling
(
of 30
September
2025).
Remembering that the NSWC is a long-standing provision
which was designed to protect the rights, safety and security of the
the well-being of seafarers and is an integral part of the
collective agreements of the ITF, in his memoir the trade union
International Transport Workers' Court argues that the judgment
The provisional report of the Dutch Court contains a number of suggestions
and incorrect assumptions. In particular, ITF, Nautilus and FNV support
whereas the NSWC does not violate the arm's length principle within the
of the EU being part of a collective agreement freely
negotiation and that the FTT itself cannot be considered
an "undertaking" within the meaning of competition law
EU trade union federation and does not provide
services to employers. In addition, the unions believe that the
NSWC does not constitute an unjustified violation of the free
provision of services within the EU, as a
established EU case law protects collective action and
the autonomy of the social partners.
Specifying that although the Court of Appeal has not
on the validity of the NSWC clause and both in
waiting for indications from the Court of Justice of the European Union,
the ITF pointed out that the preliminary considerations expressed
by the Court of Justice would be contrary to the established case-law
and risk undermining the fundamental rights of
workers and the European model of social partnership. Therefore
the ITF formally requested the Court to re-examine these
preliminary considerations and to reformulate the questions
which it intends to refer to the Court of Justice for a preliminary ruling
ensuring that they accurately reflect both the purpose of the
of the NSWC and the legal principles governing bargaining
collective.
The ITF stated that, if the Court refuses to
make these corrections, requested permission to
file an interim appeal with the Dutch Supreme Court,
and that, given the far-reaching implications of the judgment
for all trade unions in the European Union, not only in the
maritime sector, the European Trade Union Confederation has also
requested permission to intervene in the appeal proceedings.
"The right to organize and bargain
collectively - stressed the Secretary General of the ITF,
Stephen Cotton - is at the heart of the European social model.
We will use all legal avenues to ensure that
rights of seafarers are respected and that social dialogue
remains a pillar of EU democracy'. "When
A court calls into question established principles of
collective bargaining, even in a single sector - he added
Livia Spera, Secretary General of the European Transport Workers'
Federation - risks weakening them everywhere. Conveyor systems
are based on skilled and organised workers, and these
are based on solid collective agreements. We expect
that the Dutch Court upholds the European model of dialogue
social society, does not weaken it".
«Bargaining
- commented Esther Lynch, Secretary General of the
European Trade Union Confederation - it is not a distortion
is a fundamental right. We are at the side
of the ITF in insisting that courts across the EU
respect and protect the autonomy of the social partners. If it is not
will have consequences, the consequences will go far beyond the maritime sector and
will strike at the heart of the rights of all workers in Europe."