Africa Global Logistics will design and build three quays in the new Tanzanian port of Bagamoyo
The MSC group company has signed an agreement with the Tanzania Ports Authority
Dar es Salaam
December 22, 2025
The Tanzania Ports Authority has signed a memorandum of
understanding with Africa Global Logistics (AGL) Tanzania Ltd.,
Africa Global Logistics subsidiary of the Mediterranean group
Shipping Company, for the construction of three new quays on the 28
planned for the development of the new large port of Bagamoyo
(Mbegani) which is expected to be carried out in three phases, of which
the first starting next year. The investment planned for
The entire project amounts to $2.1 billion. According to the
expected, the three new docks will be designed and built
over three years.
