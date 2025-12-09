HD Hyundai will build a shipyard in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu
An agreement was also signed with BEML for the construction of maritime and port cranes in India
Seongnam
December 9, 2025
The Government of the Indian State of Tamil Nadu has signed a
exclusive agreement with the South Korean shipbuilding group HD
Hyundai for the construction of a shipyard in the region
Thoothukudi's Indian Ranking, considered optimal for positioning
of the new shipyard also in consideration of the presence of
climatic conditions similar to those of the shipyard
South Korean from Ulsan. In addition, the area is already home to businesses
such as Hyundai Motor Co. and Samsung Electronics and are
Huge investments are planned for the strengthening of the
port infrastructure in the region.
In recent days, HD Hyundai has also signed a protocol
in agreement with Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), a company
of the Indian Ministry of Defense, for the construction of cranes
maritime and port ports in India.
