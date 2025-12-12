Hanwha raises its stake in Austal from 9.9% to 19.9%

The South Korean shipbuilding group Hanwha Corporation,
through its subsidiary HAA Pty Ltd, increased from 9.9% to
19.9% shareholding in the shipbuilding
Australian Austal Limited becoming the reference shareholder
of the company having exceeded 19.28% of the share capital
owned on 30 June by the private company of
Tattarang Ventures investments. Last year, Hanwha had
submitted an offer for the acquisition of the entire share capital
Austal shares, an offer that had not been successful
also because it is not supported by the company's management
and last April, with an over-the-counter operation,
The South Korean group had proceeded to acquire shares in the
Austal up to 9.9% of the total
(
of 2
April
and 27
September
2024 and 18
March
2025).
Austal announced today that the Australian Treasury Minister
Jim Chalmers approved the increase in the consistency of the
Hanwha, which is subject to
strict conditions regarding access to and storage of
Sensitive information from Hanwha and members that Hanwha
could appoint to the board of directors of Austal,
if Austal accepts this appointment. Announcing the increase of
Austal specified that any future transaction
Hanwha that results in exceeding the threshold of 19.9% of the
share capital would require authorization in Australia both
the Foreign Investment Review Board and the Treasury Department
as well as that of the US Defense
Counterintelligence and Security Agency (USDCSA). Austal, in fact,
it also operates shipyards in Mobile, Alabama, and San Diego,
in California, and is one of the leading suppliers in the US
Navy.