Global Ship Lease again reports record quarterly revenues

Global Ship Lease (GSL) has once again increased the volume of
turnover having recorded in the third quarter of 2025
revenues of $192.7 million, a record value that
represents an increase of +10.7% over the same period in 2024.
Operating profit was €99.2 million (+7.6%) and profit
net of $95.0 million (+95.0%).
Commenting today on the results of the company, which has a fleet of
of 69 owned containerships rented at
leading global maritime carriers, the executive chairman of GSL,
George Youroukos, highlighted that "throughout 2025
the enormous complexity and instability of the situation
geopolitics and increased policy uncertainty
have been in stark contrast to the consistency and
to the strength of the medium and medium container rack rental market
small size". The GSL fleet, in fact, which has a
hold capacity of a total of 403 thousand TEUs, is
made up of ships with a unit capacity between 2,200 and
9,100 TEUs plus an 11,000 TEU ship.
Youroukos explained the reasons that contribute to making
high demand for the size of container ships offered by the
"A growing number of external factors and
interruptions - he specified - is progressively fragmenting and
reducing the efficiency of the global supply chain of
container ships and, consequently, increasing the number of vessels
necessary to handle a certain quantity of
cargo. The spread of intermediate and final production outside
from China and throughout Southeast Asia; the companies of the large
economies of consumption that diversify supplies and
the geographical origin of goods to manage supply risks
Chain; China developing and diversifying its end markets; the
sudden changes in trade policies that interrupt or
divert trade flows: all these factors - he noted
Yourroukos - are pushing the airlines to look for
additional and flexible tonnage to meet needs
practices of their current activities'.
"Despite the fact that routes, timing and uses are in
continuous evolution - continued Youroukos - the reality is
that containerized trade continues to grow. With a
spare capacity in the global fleet that is
almost non-existent, we continue to negotiate and sign
Attractive price rentals for future use. 2025 - has
specified - is fully covered, 2026 is
approaching full coverage and our open positions in the
2027 are shrinking rapidly."