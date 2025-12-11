Fincantieri-WSense agreement on underwater monitoring and communication technologies in maritime infrastructures

Fincantieri, through its subsidiary Fincantieri Infrastructure
Opere Marittime, has signed a new agreement with the subsidiary
WSense, a scale-up specialized in the development of technologies based on
on underwater communication protocols and advanced
environmental and structural monitoring, which is aimed at
integration into projects of common interest considered
strategic solutions, technical solutions and the most
available in the industry today. The agreement provides for the adoption,
in the main maritime and port works, of WSense technologies
for the real-time and continuous collection of reliable data on
different classes of parameters related to the bottom and the column
of water: intensity and direction of currents, quality
and water turbidity, biodiversity, noise
subsea level, up to the stability of structural elements. The
Two partners highlighted that these capabilities enable
the Internet of Underwater Things (IoUT) and the implementation of
monitoring and early warning, which are essential to increase the
safety, predictability and control in activities
such as dredging, breakwaters and defence works.
The partnership is also part of a shared path of
promotion of environmental sustainability, through
tools designed to monitor the impact of infrastructure
on the surrounding ecosystems and to support, thanks to the analysis of the
of sensitive parameters, increasingly
responsible and aware.