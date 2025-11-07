Last year, 13 seafarers died in accidents involving EU vessels.

Eurostat reported that 13 seafarers died in 2024 in
incidents involving ships flying the flag of States
compared to 11 in the previous year, while
fatal accidents in EU territorial waters that have resulted in
involved non-EU flag ships resulted in the death of
of nine people compared to 22 in 2023. Eurostat pointed out that
all 13 victims of accidents that occurred on registered cars
in the EU in 2024 lost their lives in the EU seas.
Specifically, in 2024 seven people died in the Ocean
53.8%, five people died in the Atlantic Sea
Mediterranean and one in the North Sea, equal to 38.5% respectively
and 7.7%. No deaths were recorded in the Baltic Sea, in the
Black, in the English Channel and in other regions of the world.
Last year the highest number of seafarer deaths (nine)
has occurred in accidents involving fishing vessels
registered in the EU, accounting for 69.2% of the total, while in 2023 out of
These boats there was only one death. In 2024
Two deaths occurred in accidents involving ships
passengers, with a decrease of -85.7% compared to 2022 when they were
14 deaths were recorded, but with an increase compared to 2023
when no deaths have occurred. No deaths have been
also recorded in the latter category of ships in 2020 and 2020.
2021. Regarding accidents involving ships
cargo, two seafarers died in 2024 and - Eurostat noted -
although this confirms the overall downward trend
observed since 2021 (-85.7% between 2021 and 2024) was
recorded a temporary increase in 2023 when the number of
has risen from three in 2022 to six. In 2024, there were no
deaths occurred in accidents involving boats for
inland navigation, pleasure boats and
service naval vehicles. In previous years, the number of victims was
low status for the latter types of ships, with the highest number of
recorded in 2021 for service ships (four
victims).
The European Statistical Office found that in the period
2020-2024 the number of people who lost their lives in accidents
involving EU vessels around the world
recorded annual fluctuations. As of 2020, the number of
increased from 16 to 29 in 2022 and this
could be explained by the resumption of activities
maritime after the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2023, the number of
decreased significantly to 11, followed by a
slight increase to 13 in 2024. On average, in the period 2020-2024 there were
19 deaths have occurred per year.