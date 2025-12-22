Roberto Petri is the new president of the Association of Italian Ports
Very close to Fratelli d'Italia, he has worked in the banking sector and has been a member of the boards of directors of companies with public participation
Roma
December 22, 2025
On Saturday, the assembly of the presidents of the Supervisory Authorities
Sistema Portuale has elected Roberto Petri as its new president
of the Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti). An appointment that
breaks the custom of electing to the presidency
of the organization one of the presidents of the associated Port Authorities. If
also for the appointment of the presidents of the Italian Port Authorities
often derogated from the port rule which provides that it is "chosen
between citizens of the Member States of the European Union with proven evidence
experience and professional qualification in the sectors of the economy
of transport and ports", so the assembly of
Assoporti has derogated from the association's statute which provides for
that the president be "identified among Italian citizens
with proven experience and professional qualification in the
sectors of the transport and port economy".
Petri, in fact, graduated in law, has spent many years
of his years of work in the banking sector and then covered
various positions in the public sector, including that of head of
technical secretariat of the Undersecretary of Defense and head of the
secretariat of the Minister of Defense during the XIV and XVI
legislature and member of the boards of directors of
several companies with public participation. Among the latter,
Fintecna where Petri, as a member of the Board of Directors, in the
three years of office - as stated in his curriculum vitae
by Assoporti - "followed the activities of the
Fincantieri, which at the time was a subsidiary of Fintecna. In
particular interest in relations with the great
tourism shipbuilding. In those years Fincantieri had in
construction of the large cruise ships of the 'Carnival' group. In
this perspective - explains the curriculum - has carried out visits and
inspections with technicians to check the progress of the
constructions to then follow their launch. Even the Tirrenia of
navigazione S.p.A. was part of Fintecna S.p.A. and therefore had
way of following its progress both in terms of balance sheet and in terms of
regarding the progress of the development of domestic routes. It has
therefore had the opportunity - specifies the curriculum - to carry out some
targeted visits to the ports where Tirrenia had its main
stopovers. These experiences have also allowed him to deepen his knowledge of the
problems related to passenger movement and to become aware of
of the logistical structures necessary for the transport of goods".
In his curricula made public on the occasion of the previous
assignments, the reference to the experience in Fintecna, as soon as
mentioned above, did not include his activity carried out for
Fincantieri and Tirrenia which would seem to have been included in the
curriculum for Assoporti almost as a justification for his
candidacy for the presidency of the association, as is the custom among many
job applicants who want to let their empowerment know
employer that they have the skills that the company has required
they have it.
Since 2011 Petri has been executive chairman of Italimmobili,
considered the real estate safe of Fratelli d'Italia, a party
to which Petri has explicitly expressed his closeness. Petri is
married to Fratelli d'Italia senator Marta Farolfi.
The Association of Italian Ports has specified that the appointment of
Petri took place in advance of the next
19 January, the deadline indicated by the Commission during the
of the shareholders' meeting of 3 December last, and will allow a
orderly and timely handover with the current president
Rodolfo Giampieri, whose mandate expires on 31
December. In addition, Assoporti noted that the election of Petri
at a particularly significant stage for the system
Italian port system, characterized by a profound renewal of the
governance: in fact, 14 new members were appointed during 2025
presidents of Port System Authorities, marking the start of the
of a new season for the national port system. To this
scenario will be accompanied, in 2026, by the planned launch of the
port reform, which will redesign structures, competences and
industry governance tools. The choice of Roberto Petri -
explains Assoporti again in a note - responds to the will
of the members' assembly to ensure continuity
to the action of Assoporti, while consolidating a dialogue
constant and constructive with the institutions, starting with the Ministry
of Infrastructure and Transport, with the European Union and with
the entire maritime-port cluster.
On the sidelines of the assembly, the members of Assoporti
decided to start an internal discussion next January
with regard to the draft port reform bill,
after its approval in the Council of Ministers, in order to give
A constructive contribution to the government.
