On January 1st, the first "Decade of
Sustainable Transport" approved in 2023 by the assembly
United Nations General Resolution 78/148 entitled
"Strengthen the links between all modes of
transport to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals".
This is a non-binding program that aims to
further raise awareness of the crucial role of
Transport in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals
and to collect and mobilize new solutions, resources and partnerships
to promote sustainable transport globally through
an Implementation Plan defined to implement coordinated action and
multi-level support to Member States, the entities of the
UN system, subnational authorities and all parties
with the aim of translating shared priorities
concrete policies at regional, national and local level,
partnerships and investments.
On the occasion of the presentation in New York of the decade of the
sustainable transport 2026-2035, Joe Kramek, president and
CEO of the World Shipping Council (WSC),
the association that represents the main companies of
global containerized shipping, highlighted the role of
essential of maritime transport in reducing emissions
global supply chains and stressed that "the
Liner shipping is investing $150 billion
to build 1,035 dual-fuel ships by 2030, designed to
run on fuels with low or zero greenhouse gas emissions. Yes
These are - he specified - orders already issued. We hope
that the Decade of Sustainable Transport can unite the sectors
public and private sectors to make green and private marine fuels available
affordable infrastructure, seizing opportunities
of the decarbonisation of maritime transport and
accelerating the reduction of emissions along the supply chains
global supply'. In addition, Kramek remarked
the importance of effective global emissions regulation
of greenhouse gases at the International Maritime Organization.