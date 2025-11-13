CMA Terminals (CMA CGM Group) will acquire 20% of Container Terminal Hamburg
Agreement with the German Eurogate
Marsiglia/Amburgo
November 13, 2025
The terminal operator CMA Terminals of the group
French shipowner CMA CGM has entered into an agreement to acquire the
20% of the capital of Container Terminal Hamburg (CTH) which is
wholly owned by the German Eurogate and that the ships
of the Marseille company are scaling as part of the FAL service
which connects Asia with Northern Europe.
The agreement also provides for the evaluation of possible investments
joint ventures for the expansion of the CTH container terminal by approximately 38
hectares with the construction of 1,050 linear meters of new quays
which will be added to the current 2,080 linear meters of berths,
increasing the traffic capacity of the containers of the
terminals from four to six million TEUs per year. According to the
forecasts, the agreement will be finalized during the first
next year's semester.
