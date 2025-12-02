The MIT announces an interministerial table for the early exodus of port workers

Yesterday in Rome, in front of the headquarters of the Ministry of Infrastructure and
of Transport, a demonstration of the workers of the
ports promoted by Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl and Uiltrasporti to urge
the establishment of the Fund to accompany the exodus to which they have
attended by representatives of the employers' associations Ancip,
Assiterminal, Assologistica and Uniport. Following the initiative, the
Ministry announced that it had taken note of the requests
represented by the trade unions and shared by the
employers' associations in the port sector and announced that, in the
During the afternoon, Deputy Minister Edoardo Rixi met with the
representatives of Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl and Uiltrasporti, as well as
of the employers' associations, confirming that the full operation of the
of the fund is an important issue for the MIT.
Rixi then ordered the start of a process of discussion with
the competent ministries - Ministry of Economy and Finance and
Ministry of Labour and Social Policies - with the aim of
identify a definitive solution within a certain timeframe, in compliance with
of the regulations in force and of the agreements signed between the parties,
through the establishment of a permanent table. The Ministry has
assured that it is determined to close this chapter,
ensuring that Italy maintains its course as a strategic hub
in the Mediterranean, valuing every single worker.