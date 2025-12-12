Paolo Guidi has been elected as the new president of Assologistica

Today in Milan, the general assembly of Assologistica elected
Paolo Guidi is the new president of the national association of
logistics companies, who takes over from Umberto Ruggerone at the helm
of the organization in the last two mandates. Guidi, current
CEO of CMA CGM Italy, is a manager with
Over twenty years of experience in supply chain and logistics
gained in leading companies in the sector and in national contexts and
International. Prior to his current position, he was director
sales representative in CEVA Logistics and previously had
held positions of responsibility in realities such as
L'Oréal, TNT, Kuehne+Nagel and United Technologies Corporation.
During the assembly, the new
vice-presidents of Assologistica, positions that have been assigned to
Sabrina De Filippis, CEO and General Manager of
FS Logistix, Riccardo Fuochi, CEO of Logwin Srl,
Agostino Gallozzi, president and CEO of Gallozzi
Group, Paolo Pandolfo, deputy general manager of Interporto Padova,
Umberto Ruggerone, general manager of Malpensa Intermodale and
Malpensa Distripark, and Renzo Sartori, president of Number1
Logistics Group.