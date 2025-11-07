In the first nine months of 2025, freight traffic in the ports of the Southern Adriatic system decreased by -7%
Over 12 million tons handled
Bari
November 7, 2025
The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Meridionale announced that in the first nine months of 2025 the
traffic of goods in the six ports of Bari, Brindisi, Barletta,
Manfredonia, Monopoli and Termoli was over 12 million
of tons, with a decrease of -7% on the same period of
last year.
In communicating the traffic trend since the beginning of the year,
the Port Authority of the Southern Adriatic, as well as other Authorities of
Italian Port System that increasingly understand their
role like that of private companies leading a conglomerate
rather than the - more true - one of
public companies in charge of managing areas and infrastructures
concessions to private companies, highlighted
mainly the positive development of various segments of
traffic, almost as if the recipients of the communication were
shareholders and potential investors rather than a wide range of
- the public, precisely - of employees, professionals and others who
various titles are interested in knowing in detail what is
happened to draw conclusions and indications.
In the absence of more specific information, and
Leaving aside the highlights of the "good performance of
some strategic product categories" which - according to
the Port Authority - "confirm the solidity of the port system
of the Southern Adriatic Sea which, despite an economic context
overall performance, maintains outstanding performance, settling on
traffic volumes that remain well above levels
pre-pandemic", from the communication it is roughly deduced that,
with regard to goods, the port of Bari recorded results
positive in all the main traffic segments, while the port
of Brindisi, with over 4.4 million tons of goods
has suffered a drop of -22%, a figure - he specified
the institution - which has been significantly influenced by the
cessation of electricity production by the
Federico II Enel power plant and, therefore, from the related
of coal landing. With regard to the port of Barletta, the Port Authority has
reported a positive trend, while a contraction was
the result of traffic in the port of Manfredonia with over 467 thousand
tons of goods handled (-20%). For the port of Monopoli it is
given to know, more or less, only that the airport "is
stands out for its operational liveliness and ability to
attract diversified traffic" and, for the port of Termoli,
that the airport "consolidates its function as an airport
passengers'.
To find out in detail what happened in 2025 at the
Traffic of goods in the ports of the Adriatic system
South, we will have to wait for the final balance at the end of the year,
when the entity will dutifully have to disclose the data
annual statistical data in ESPO format. Tabular statistics which, if
disseminated perhaps on a quarterly basis during the year, would avoid
to the offices of the institution that deal with disseminating information
on the trend of traffic, a long work of synthesis that
inevitably (?) leaves out some elements. An additional reason
to release ESPO data more frequently than it should
also involve other Port System Authorities: the
annual balance sheet in ESPO format is disclosed in the first months
of the following year when the first months of the previous year, for
The dynamics of the markets are now history.
