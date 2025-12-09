Last October, maritime traffic in the Suez Canal decreased by -0.7%

Last October, maritime traffic in the Suez Canal
marked a slight decrease of -0.7% as there were
transits of 1,128 ships compared to 1,136 in October 2024 when the
Houthi rebel attacks on ships in the Red Sea region
had already begun almost a year ago, drastically reducing
ship traffic through the Egyptian waterway. In October
2025 tanker transits increased by +9.6% being
446 units of this type passed into the channel. On the other hand, the
the transits of ships of other types which totaled 682
units (-6.5%). The overall figure for net tonnes
SCNT of ships transited recorded a growth of +15.8%
having been equal to 47.1 million tons. Last October, the
transit fees paid by ships amounted to 17.7 billion
of Egyptian pounds ($372 million) (+13.5%).
In the first ten months of 2025, the Egyptian canal
10,460 ships, with a decrease of -6.7% on the previous year,
corresponding period last year, of which 4,107 tankers
(-2.0%) and 6,353 other units (-9.5%). Tonnage
net SCNT of ships transited amounted to €423.3 million
tonnes (-5.4%) and transit charges paid by ships
they stood at 150.3 billion EGP (+11.1%).