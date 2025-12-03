Brussels approves the African joint venture between the MSC and NYK groups

The European Commission has approved the 50:50 joint venture between
AGL Kenya, a wholly owned subsidiary of Africa
Global Logistics of the Swiss shipping group Mediterranean
Shipping Company (MSC), and Yusen Logistics Global Management Co.,
a wholly owned subsidiary of the shipowning group
Japanese Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK). The joint venture is
was established to provide sea and air freight forwarding services
in several African nations.
In addition, the European Commission has authorized the acquisition
of the entire control of Movianto International, a company
Specialized in the logistics of the Group's pharmaceutical products
Walden Group International Holding, by Yusen
Logistics of the NYK group.