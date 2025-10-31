Increase of the semi-annual traffic of the goods in the Tuscan ports
In the first six months of the 2025 in Livorno has been recorded an increase of +2.0% and to Piombino of +4.9%
Livorno
October 31, 2025
In the first half of the 2025 the ports managed from the Authority of Harbour System of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea have enlivened a traffic of the goods pairs to 19,8 million tons, with an increase of +2.6% on the first semester of last year to which they have contest all the ports that fall in the jurisdiction of the agency.
the port of Livorno has contributed to the total with 15,2 million tons enlivened, with an increase of 2.0% drawn from the rise of the containerized goods that have totaled 4,0 million tons (+13.9%) with a handling of containers pairs to 365,513 teu (+11.8%), included 313.018 teu in import-export (+7.3%) and 52.495 teu in tranship (+48.7%). More moderate the increase of the traffic of the rotabili with 7,7 million tons (+1.3%), while the conventional goods are diminished of -3,2% coming down to977 thousand tons. The traffic of new cars has marked a bending of the -9.9% to 238 thousand vehicles. In decrease also the liquid bulk with almost 2,2 million tons (- 13.6%), of which 321 thousand tons of crude oil (-37.1%), 1,1 million tons of refined petroleum products (- 15.8%), 353 thousand tons of chemical products (+15.5%), 231 thousand tons of gaseous petroleum products, liquefied or compressed and natural gas (+0.7%) and 129 thousand tons of In the section of the bulk sand banks the total data has been of 359 thousand tons (+16.5%), between which 189 thousand tons of minerals and materials from construction (+7.4%), 52 thousand tons of cereal (+703,6%), 40 thousand tons of chemicals (-42.5%), 17 thousand tons of metallurgical products (+60.7%), 11 thousand tons of coal and lignite (+226.1%) and 49 thousand tons of other bulk.
In the first six months of the 2025 the port of Piombino has enlivened 3,3 million tons of cargos (+4.9%), of which almost 1,4 million tons of rotabili (+2.2%), 1,4 million tons of liquid bulk (+15.2%) and 460 thousand tons of solid bulk (-12.2%).
In increase also the traffic of the goods in the ports of Elba Island where almost 1.4 million tons of cargos have been enlivened (+2.8%).
As for the traffic of the passengers, in the first semester of this year the traffic of the crocieristi in the port of Livorno has been of 307 thousand unit (-10.3%), while that of the passengers of the services of line is piled almost 1,1 million unit (+1.8%). In Piombino the passengers of the ferries remained stable as well as the crocieristi, with totals that are pairs respective to beyond 1,2 million and 5 thousand units. On the island of Elba the passengers of the ferries have been beyond 1,2 million (+1.2%) and the crocieristi 11 thousand (+6.5%).
