A cooperation agreement between the Italian and Indian port systems is being defined

During the "India Maritime Week", scheduled
in Mumbai, the Italian Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and
Transport, Edoardo Rixi, met with the Indian Minister of Ports
and Shipping, Sarbananda Sonowal, sharing the goal of
to launch a new phase of strategic collaboration between Italy and
India in the maritime and logistics sectors. The first step will be
the establishment of a working group composed of experts
and representatives of the private sector of the two countries,
with the aim of defining common projects for the development of
ports, integrated logistics and security of supply chains
supply along the IMEC Corridor. It is also in the
definition of a memorandum of understanding dedicated to the
cooperation between the Italian and Indian port systems.
Rixi subsequently took part in the Leaders' Conclave, which
having regard to the speech of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and
Participated as main speaker in the round table on connectivity
where he illustrated the Italian strategy for
consolidate the country's role as the southern gateway to Europe for
Asia. During his speech, the Deputy Minister presented the
"Italy 2032" plan, supported by over 200 billion euros
euro of investment, which aims to modernise infrastructure and
strengthening connections between Asia and Europe.
Deputy Minister Rixi's mission will continue in Doha, where
meetings with the Ministers of Transport and Mobility are planned
and with the top management of the Sovereign Wealth Fund of Qatar to explore
new investment opportunities in the field of
strategic infrastructures and sustainable mobility.