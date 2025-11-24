Hapag-Lloyd expects the next +45% increase in the value of the surcharge for the EU ETS

With full entry into force on January 1st
of the application of the ETS to the shipping industry, the
emissions trading of the European Union, with the
shipping companies that will have to return quotas that
cover 100% of their emissions compared to 70% in 2025, and
to 40% in 2024, the container company Hapag-Lloyd plans to
increase by about +45% the value of the supercharger applied for
This rule, surcharge - specified the maritime carrier today
- which will be adjusted to reflect the transition
towards 100% coverage of CO2 emissions
for all journeys calling at ports within the EU and 50% of
those produced by journeys between EU and non-EU ports.