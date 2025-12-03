Campers (Assoporti): the Italian widespread portualità needs a unique and stable direction cabin

A decline in investment in ports or a slowdown in the modernization of their infrastructure could mean losing competitiveness, delocalizing activities and weakening the country system. It has emphasized the president of Assoporti, Rodolfo Giampieri, in his relation to the public assembly today of the Association of Italian Ports. "For this today more than ever - it has added - it serves a common vision, a teamwork, a harbour system that is not only efficient but also human, able to speak to citizens, enterprises, to the communities".
In the report Giampieri has listed the objectives that the Italian ports have to face: strict simplification of procedures, regulatory clarity, need for a clear division of skills, digital interoperability of platforms, faster railway connections, more electricity available in dock and a unitary promotion abroad, a real "Marchio Italia".
According to the outgoing president of the association, whose mandate will expire next 31 December, "the widespread portualità needs a cabin of direction unique and stable, able to coordinate andaccelerate processes". For Giampieri, "it is not an option, it is a necessity. We have seen that the government wants to go right in this direction - it has specified referring to the intention to establish the public society Ports of Italy Spa in the within of the previewed reform of the legislation in harbour matter - and we restate that we are, and we can actively participate to this phase bringing the experiences and the knowledge already matured".
"The harbour reform - it has added - can be a great occasion for all of us. We believe that it must have clear objectives: a central direction aimed at simplifying and strengthening the role of Italy in the international context. We must be sure that the role of the AdSP remains central to the reference territories, in line with the national strategy. Because the ports, as said, are also fly of growth and widespread territorial wealth. It is important to ensure - it has emphasized the president of Assoporti - that the reform is a means to reach the so desired simplification. A simplification on essential and non-referable themes such as dredging, which must become the symbol of the will to simplify in respect of the environment! How many times have we desired something - as happens in the ports of Northern Europe - the possibility of dredging and considering sands not waste but byproducts, facilitating the circular economy with reuse. A slender, modern, ecological concept that we would all like to have here in Italy. And, moreover, we would all like a reform that will finally be able to deter the question of the overlays of the regulators and control, if I can, when they are too many, waste of resources and time!».
For the appointment of the next president of Assoporti, the assembly of the association has decided to appoint a restricted commission that will be composed by Eliseo Cuccaro, Davide Gariglio, Francesco Mastro and Francesco Rizzo and will carry out an internal consultation between the presidents of the Authorities of Harbour System in order to identify the adequate person to assume the figure of president of Assoporti for the next years, also in order to give continuity to the interlocution continuous in comparisons of the institutions. To this end, it was decided to convene the elective assembly for the next 19 January during which the new president will be appointed.