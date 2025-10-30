Fincantieri, agreement for the development of the marine ecosystem of Saudi Arabia

The navalmeccanico group Fincantieri and the Ministry of Industry and Mining Resources of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have signed a memorandum of understanding to promote the development of an advanced, sustainable and high-tech marine ecosystem in the Kingdom, in line with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030. The agreement was signed in Riyadh by Pierroberto Folgiero, managing director and general manager of Fincantieri, and by Saleh Shabab Al-Solami, CEO of the Industrial Center of the Ministry of Industry and Minerary Resources, in the presence of the Deputy Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy, Valentino Valentini, and the Italian ambassador in Saudi Arabia, Carlo Baldocci.
The understanding establishes a framework of collaboration for the design, construction and maintenance of naval units, as well as for the development of dual-use offshore platforms and integrated projects in the marine and infrastructural sector. The partnership also provides close coordination with specialized companies, academic institutions and research centers, under the auspices of the Saudi Industrial Center, to strengthen the formation and development of skills in areas such as the integration of advanced naval systems, technologies for smart shipyards, i.e. intelligent shipyards, green propulsion systems, digital transformation, cybersecurity and technical training.
Fincantieri has specified that this cooperation is added to an increasing network of partnerships already started from the Italian company with Saudi institutions of excellence, including the Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA), the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) strengthening the role of Fincantieri as a strategic partner in the growth of the marine and industrial capacities of Saudi Arabia.