In the first half of the year, Italian ports recorded an increase in containers and dry bulk cargo
Decreased rolling stock and liquid bulk. "Port Infographics" by Assoporti-SRM
Roma
December 11, 2025
The Association of Italian Ports presented today the second
This year's edition of "Port Infographics", the
publication produced together with SRM, the study center linked to the
Intesa Sanpaolo Group, which illustrates the main statistics on the
maritime transport and logistics, at national and
through 10 infographics that give immediate
view of the economic dimension and volumes of goods that ports
and ships manage.
The report highlights that in the first six months of 2025, ports
249,732,019 tons of goods, with a
increase of +1.2% over the first half of 2024 driven by the
growth in containers (62,824,708 tons, +2.6%) and
(28,731,327 tonnes, +18.9%) which more than
the decline in liquid bulk cargo (89,322,652 tons, -3.5%)
and rolling stock (59,760,355 tonnes, -1.0%). The other types
of goods amounted to 9,092,977 tons (+3.6%). In the sector
of passengers was recorded an increase of +0.3% in the
ferry segment with 6,054,498 passengers and a more
accentuated by +5.8% in that of cruises with 5,644,313
passengers as well as in that of local maritime services
with 18,108,823 passengers (+7.5%).
An in-depth study of the publication is dedicated to the
intra-Mediterranean container traffic, which lists the top ten
carriers in this market, which has seen its capacity increase
of the fleet employed in the region of 505 thousand TEUs as of December 31
2023 at 552 thousand TEUs as of December 31, 2024. At the end of last year
the main carrier in the market was MSC with 25.2% of the
Total capacity (22.0% as at 31 December 2023) more
from CMA CGM with 17.9% (19.9% at the end of 2023), Arkas with 9.3%
(10.5%), Maersk with 9.0% (10.8%), COSCO with 5.2% (5.1%),
Unifeeder with 4.3% (1.5%), X-Press Feeders with 3.4% (3.5%),
Akkon Lines with 2.6% (2.1%), Hapag-Lloyd with 2.4% (2.1%),
Evergreen with 2.1% (3.0%) and from other carriers with 18.7%
(19,6%).
