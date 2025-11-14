In the July-September quarter, cargo traffic in the port of Koper fell by -4.9%

Last September, the port of Koper handled 1.74
million tonnes of goods, with a decrease of -3.0% on the previous year.
September 2024 caused by the -5.7% drop in rolling stock traffic
(134 thousand tons) and the -21.8% reduction in that of
liquid bulk (292 thousand tons). Growing goods in
containers with 739 thousand tons (+1.6%), conventional goods with
84 thousand tons (+13.4%) and dry bulk with 500 thousand
tons (+3.0%).
In the third quarter of this year, the Slovenian port of call
handled a total of 5.27 million tons of cargo,
with a decrease of -4.9% on the corresponding period of 2024. In the
Miscellaneous Cargo Sector Containerized traffic recorded
an increase of +5.9% rising to 2.47 million tons, while
rolling stock fell by -1.3% to 402 thousand tons and more
The reduction in conventional goods was marked
which amounted to 232 thousand tons (-21.7%). Shrinking
bulk volumes, with liquid bulk volumes standing at 1.08 million
tons (-5.7%) and dry ones to 1.08 million tons
(-20,0%).
In the first nine months of 2025, total traffic was
of 16,29 million tonnes, similar to the same volume as in the period
January-September of last year. Containerized loads are
amounted to 7.58 million tonnes (+8.6%), rolling stock to 1.21 million tonnes
million tons (+6.9%), conventional goods to 765 thousand
tons (-10.0%), dry bulk to 3.57 million tons
(-7.2%) and dry bulk cargo to 3.16 million tons (-9.2%).