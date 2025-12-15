AD Ports submits a bid to acquire control of Egypt's Alexandria Container & Cargo Handling Co.

The UAE port, maritime and logistics group AD Ports has
announced today the launch of a binding offer to acquire the
control of the Alexandria Container & Cargo Handling Company
(ALCN), an Egyptian terminal operator that operates containers
Alexandria Terminal Alexandria Port Terminal and El Dekheila
Dekheila Port Terminal. The offer provides for the acquisition of
a further 32% of the share capital of the ALCN which is
would add to the 19.3% stake sold last month by Saudi
Egyptian Investment Company (SEIC) to AD Ports
(
of 24
November
2025).
The proposed takeover includes a £22.99 offer
Egyptian elections for each action of the NCMP with the aim of obtaining
at least an additional 32% of the entire capital with an investment that
would amount to at least 20.7 billion Egyptian pounds (435
million dollars). In November, AD Ports had paid about 24.3
Egyptian pounds per share to acquire 19.3% of the
capital.
AD Ports specified that, with the offer, the stake held by
government institutions in the ALCN will remain unchanged. The
reference is to the Holding Company for Maritime & Land
Transport (HCMLT) and the General Authority for Alexandia Port which
hold approximately 35.4% and 7.6% of the share capital, respectively
of the ALCN. In addition, AD Ports has announced that it is evaluating several
options to finance the acquisition.