Svitzer acquires 66.6% of the Norwegian towing company Buksér og Berging
It has a fleet of about 35 tugs and 25 pilot boats
Copenaghen
November 11, 2025
The marine and towing service company Svitzer, which is
wholly owned by the Danish A.P. Moller Holding Invest,
acquired 66.6% of the towing company's capital
Norwegian Buksér og Berging AS which has a fleet of about 35
tugboats, 25 pilot boats, three naval units for emergencies
and a unit serving salmon fishing. At
The follow-up to the Buksér og Berging operation will continue
to operate independently with its own brand and management.
