Shipowners, the new rules are very important for shipping companies and maritime work

Assarmatori welcomed the news for the
simplification and de-bureaucratisation of maritime transport
introduced with the green light to the Simplification bill:
"It is - noted the president of the association -
shipowner, Stefano Messina - of measures at no cost for the coffers
which are nevertheless very important for
navigation and maritime work. As is well known, the
Italian flag has been in crisis for several years and not in favor
flags of convenience of some tax haven, but to the advantage of
Community registers that offer a streamlined and
fully digitized. This approval - underlined
Messina - is a significant step forward for our country
in this sense».
In particular, the simplifications are made structural
introduced during the pandemic emergency in relation to the
embarkation and disembarkation notes and the forms of the
enlistment of seafarers, then extended from year to year
year, with the use of digital forms and the possibility of
stipulation in places other than that of the shipowner. In addition, it is
provided for the reorganisation and simplification of the rules of the
health service on board merchant ships, with particular emphasis on
reference to the health professionals concerned, also
In consideration of the time that has elapsed since the issuance of the Royal
Decree no. 636 of 29 September 1895, concerning the "Approval of the
Maritime Health Regulation".
The president of Assarmatori concluded by specifying that,
however, "the work of debureaucratization of the apparatus
that regulates maritime transport in Italy must
Moving forward without delay: the approval of the bill
Simplifications - he explained - must be the kick-off of a
path that brings the Italian maritime industry back to compete with
level and certainly not the final whistle of the match".