Filt Cgil: The method adopted to define the port reform is unacceptable.

Filt Cgil expresses a critical opinion on the reform proposal
of the port system. "The draft reform - underlines the
CGIL Transport Federation - represents a worsening
with respect to the founding principles of Law 84/94, based on
administrative and financial autonomy, responsibility,
development, participation and transparency. A reform that does not address
the real critical issues of the sector, such as the early retirement fund
and which puts at risk the balance built up over thirty years between
public and private, territories and institutions, business and work.
The establishment of Porti d'Italia Spa - specifies the organization
referring to the public company planned by the
reform to oversee the development of ports
- changes the current multi-level governance that has been
proven efficient so far, depriving the System Authorities
Port of administration surpluses and main revenues
Port. A measure that penalizes their operation with heavy
repercussions on their budgets and on the resilience of the entire
system".
According to Filt, "this maneuver risks damaging the
social function of the Port Authorities and consequently the interventions
provided for by law also for the maintenance of employment at times
of the traffic crisis. The staff - denounces the union - do not
it is valued with the risk of generating redundancies and cuts,
aggravating the undersizing of the current bodies. Even the
The role of the national ports contract is ignored. Also missing
interventions to improve safety at work in ports, to
reduce the fragmentation of procurement, to combat the phenomenon
of the dominant positions of power that are determining
monopolies, which undermine competition and to prevent the
creation of new terminals outside the network of PSAs, such as
in the case of Fiumicino. On an institutional level, the reform raises the
more than one doubt about its consistency with the
competences of the regions in port matters and also the method
adopted is unacceptable, without any involvement of the
trade unions and without any prior discussion".
"In the face of this system and method - concludes Filt
CGIL - immediate opening to the Ministry of Agriculture is formally needed
Infrastructure and Transport of a discussion table, with all the
the social and employer partners to reach a solution
balanced and shared. A serious path is needed,
transparent and participatory process that starts from the full and
of law 84/94".