Greer (USTR): Chinese retaliatory measures will not prevent the US from rebuilding its shipbuilding base

On Saturday, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, who was
high-level trade dialogue between China and
United States and is therefore personally involved in the
between the two countries on reciprocal duties, held a
video call with the US Secretary of the Treasury, Jeffrey
Bessant, and with the American Trade Representative,
Ambassador Jamieson Greer who heads the Office of the United
States Trade Representative (USTR). If the Chinese side has
spoke of a sincere, in-depth and constructive exchange on
Key issues in bilateral economic and trade relations
and the common intention to hold a new round of consultations
in the shortest possible time, the US side
instead, the accusation made against Beijing of an attempt to
coercion against companies that are contributing, with large
investments, to the revival of American industry in sectors
Critical.
The complaint was relaunched yesterday by Jamieson Greer
referring, without mentioning them, to the countermeasures announced by China
in response to new taxes on Chinese ships calling at
the American ports decided by Donald Trump that will hit five
U.S. subsidiaries of the South Korean shipbuilding group Hanwha
Ocean Co.
(
of 14
October 2025). "China's recent retaliatory actions
against private companies around the world - said the
USTR representative - are part of a larger scheme
of economic coercion to influence American policy, and
controlling global supply chains, discouraging companies
foreign countries from investing in American shipbuilding and
other critical sectors. Attempts at intimidation - he continued
Greer - will not prevent the United States from rebuilding its
shipbuilding base and to respond appropriately to attacks
against critical industrial sectors to achieve the
predominance. We remain committed to defending our companies,
protect supply chains and encourage
Allied investments in America's industrial future."