This summer, GNV's ships carried 1.7 million passengers (+9%)

In the June-September quarter of this year, the fleet of
GNV ferries handled 1.7 million passengers, with a
an increase of +9% over the same period in 2024. This was announced
the shipping company of the MSC group on the occasion of the sixth
edition of the GNV Awards, the annual event organized by the company
to celebrate and strengthen your bond with partners
which was held yesterday on board the ship Excelsior
moored at the port of Valencia.
GNV has specified that in the summer quarter that will end
tomorrow its fleet used in connections with Sardinia
marked a growth of +6% in passengers transported and that
excellent results were also recorded by the services with the
Sicily which recorded an increase of +10% driven by
especially from the Naples-Palermo and the new ships placed on the
Links. On the foreign front, Morocco stood out with
a growth of +6% supported by five dedicated ships and a
Significant increase in Moroccan personnel on board ships
(+100 resources in the last year); in Tunisia there was a
an increase of +8% thanks to a new direct line that has
improved service times and quality. The company then
the start of connections with Algeria has been good, which has
confirmed the potential of this new market. Stable volumes
traffic with the Balearic Islands and Albania and in the summer
marked a result in line with 2024.
Yesterday evening, GNV announced that GNV
Virgo, the company's first LNG-powered ship, will be
delivered in the next few days in China to the owner at the
Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI). The ship will depart
then to Italy, where, before entering service on the
Genoa-Palermo route, the christening ceremony is scheduled
on December 11 in the port of Palermo.