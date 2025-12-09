Edison signs a contract with Knutsen for the charter of a new LNG vessel

The Italian energy group Edison has once again signed a contract with the
the Norwegian shipowner Knutsen OAS Shipping a contract for the
long-term charter of a vessel. It is a unit
for the transportation of liquefied natural gas with a capacity of
174,000 cubic meters to be built by Hanwha Ocean in
Geoje shipyard (Okpo), South Korea, and will support
Edison's shipping activities starting from 2028. The new
The ship will be added to Edison's fleet for the
LNG cargo management and procurement of contracts
on a FOB (Free on Board) basis, a component that in the
In accordance with the Group's transition strategy,
is growing. Edison, in fact, after having first opened a
stable supply channel from the United States by virtue of
of a 2017 agreement, this year announced the conclusion of
a second contract for the purchase of approximately 0.7 million
tons of LNG per year, equivalent to about one billion meters
cubes, starting in 2028 and for a period of up to 15 years from Shell
International Trading Middle East Limited FZE.
Today, Edison imports more than 14 billion cubic meters of
per year, with import contracts from Qatar (6.4
billion cubic meters), Libya (4.4 billion cubic meters),
from Algeria (one billion cubic meters), from Azerbaijan (one billion cubic meters)
billion cubic meters) and the United States (1.4 billion meters
cubes), satisfying 23% of national demand.