EU investigation into joint control of Spain's Tercat by TiL (MSC group) and Hutchison Ports

The European Commission has launched an in-depth investigation into
under the EU Merger Regulation to assess the
proposed acquisition of joint control of Terminal
Catalunya (Tercat) by the terminal operator
Terminal Investment Limited Holding (TiL) of the shipping group
Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), which is also owned by
by GIP and GIC, and by the terminal operator Hutchison Ports
which currently owns Tercat, the company that manages the container
The Barcelona Europe South Terminal (BEST) at Muelle Prat
of the port of Barcelona
(
of 2
January
2024, 4
March
and 14
April
2025). The investigation is aimed at ascertaining whether
the transaction may result in an increase in prices or a reduction
of the quality of terminal services for the
sailing of MSC's competitors in the port of Barcelona,
The merger, which involves the acquisition from
part of TiL of 50% of Tercat's capital with the remaining 50% that
would remain in Hutchison Ports, has been notified to the
Commission on 5 November. The Commission has until
next April 30 to make a decision.